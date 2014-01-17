Pop Culture Happy Hour: Golden Globes And Eagle Eyes Listen • 54:05

This week's show (which we taped before the Oscar nominations were announced, so you can bet we'll be getting to those later) catches us post-Golden-Globes for a conversation about awards hosts, speechifying, satisfying victories, and the odd surprises that keep us tuning in to the season's drunkest ceremony of them all.

And then we'll turn our attention to the flip side of the "blind spot" conversations we've had in the past about pieces of culture we just haven't connected with, to talk about pieces of culture we to which we are inexorably tied. Shows that we can't leave behind, singers we refuse to abandon, we've got it all.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Trey is happy about a zillion things this week, including Gabby Sidibe being awesome, a great animated film coming to the stage, a beautiful sound, and his hope — ultimately unrealized — that one of our favorite documentaries would get an Oscar nomination. (Sigh.) Glen is happy about his feelings-free happy response to a TV series. I am happy about reading about, and not being at, press tour. And Stephen, as he often is, is happy about something having to do with The Simpsons.

