Drop The Zero And Get With The Hero

On-air challenge: For each single letter given, recombine it with the letters in the word "ZERO" to spell a new word. For example, ZERO plus F would be "FROZE."

Last week's challenge: What word, containing two consecutive S's, becomes its own synonym if you drop those S's?

Answer: Blossom, bloom

Winner: Trey Moody of Killeen, Texas

Next week's challenge: The challenge came from Sam Williamson of Charlevoix, Mich. It's a two-part question: Where in most homes will you see the words SHE and HIS, and what word will you see right after HIS?

