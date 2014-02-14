How Does Misfortune Affect Long-Term Happiness?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Simply Happy.

About Dan Gilbert's TED Talk

We're doomed to be miserable if we don't get what we want — right? Not quite, says psychologist Dan Gilbert. He says our "psychological immune system" lets us feel truly happy even when things don't go as planned.

About Dan Gilbert

Psychologist Dan Gilbert is the Edgar Pierce Professor of Psychology at Harvard University, where he runs the Hedonic Psychology Laboratory. He's the author of Stumbling on Happiness. In the book, Gilbert argues that our beliefs about what will make us happy are often wrong. In the same way that optical illusions fool our eyes, Gilbert says, our brains systematically misjudge what will make us happy.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.