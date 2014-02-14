What Does It Take To Be Grateful?

Part 6 of the TED Radio Hour episode Simply Happy.

About David Steindl-Rast's TED Talk

We all want to be happy, says David Steindl-Rast, a Benedictine monk. And happiness, he suggests, is born from gratitude. An inspiring lesson in slowing down, looking where you're going, and above all, being grateful.

About David Steindl-Rast

David Steindl-Rast is a Benedictine monk who writes about gratefulness. Since 1953, Brother David has been a monk of Mount Saviour Benedictine monastery in New York, dividing his time between hermitic contemplation, writing and lecturing.

He was one of the first Roman Catholics to participate in Buddhist-Christian dialogue, and is the author of The Ground We Share, a text on Buddhist and Christian practice, written with Robert Aitken Roshi. His other books include Gratefulness, The Heart of Prayer and Deeper Than Words. His most recent book is 99 Blessings. He's the co-founder of gratefulness.org.

