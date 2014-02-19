We Love Him For More Than Twizzles: Charlie White Plays Violin, Too

It's no secret that gold-winning American ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White have become favorite faces in Sochi. But it turns out that the charming White has done his share of woodshedding along with his hard work on the ice.

He celebrated yesterday by fulfilling a long-standing promise he'd made to the Today show: If he earned gold in Sochi, he'd come to their studio with his fiddle.

After his big win, he pulled out a student standard, the opening measures of Vivaldi's Violin Concerto in A minor. He confessed that his command musical performance gave him some pause: "I think I maybe was more nervous for that," he said laughingly. "It's been a solid three years since I've played the violin."

And if you're hungering to hear more of the concerto, check out a vintage performance by Itzhak Perlman.

