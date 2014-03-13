© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Yahoo, Seriously? With Farhad Manjoo

Published March 13, 2014 at 10:59 AM EDT
Farhad Manjoo at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco.
Farhad Manjoo at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco.

Who's a "dead guy with crazy hair because he invented physics"? In this game, The New York Times' tech columnist Farhad Manjoo and his opponent try to identify historic figures from dubious Yahoo! Answers descriptions.

When asked for his tech predictions for the near future, Manjoo says that wearable technology is going to be all the rage. "Every part of the internet is going to integrated into your body." Whoa. Speaking of integrating yourself into the web... Manjoo's worthy opponent, Auros Harman, is a self-appointed fact-checker of Slate, Manjoo's former employer, who gleefully admits he's submitted an "incalculable" number of corrections to the magazine. Including this one.

Heard in Episode 311: Puzzlin' On The Dock of the Bay

This segment originally ran on March 13, 2014.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life