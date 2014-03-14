NPR Music At SXSW 2014: Thursday Listen • 11:31

1 of 16 — By far, the craziest crowd of the day went to Future Islands at Cheer Up Charlie's. Rabid for romantic synth-pop, folks were nearly crushed at the front. By far, the craziest crowd of the day went to Future Islands at Cheer Up Charlie's. Rabid for romantic synth-pop, folks were nearly crushed at the front. / Adam Kissick for NPR 2 of 16 — Skrillex skipped the main room at Empire and went straight to the DJ booth, with fans watching from building tops. Skrillex skipped the main room at Empire and went straight to the DJ booth, with fans watching from building tops. / Adam Kissick for NPR 3 of 16 — The inevitable conclusion of any Trash Talk show. The inevitable conclusion of any Trash Talk show. / Adam Kissick for NPR 4 of 16 — Cate Le Bon was a quiet respite from the SXSW noise at Red 7. Cate Le Bon was a quiet respite from the SXSW noise at Red 7. / Adam Kissick for NPR 5 of 16 — Hello? Is it me you're looking for? Hello? Is it me you're looking for? / Adam Kissick for NPR 6 of 16 — The electronic-driven hip-hop artist Cities Aviv fit in with Brooklyn Vegan's punk-heavy line-up at Red 7. The electronic-driven hip-hop artist Cities Aviv fit in with Brooklyn Vegan's punk-heavy line-up at Red 7. / Adam Kissick for NPR 7 of 16 — Overdoz (at Red 7) sure was energetic for a drugged-out hip-hop group. Overdoz (at Red 7) sure was energetic for a drugged-out hip-hop group. / Adam Kissick for NPR 8 of 16 — Nothing was fairly in-your-face for a shoegaze band at Red 7. Nothing was fairly in-your-face for a shoegaze band at Red 7. / Adam Kissick for NPR 9 of 16 — Orange truly is the new black. Orange truly is the new black. / Lizzie Chen for NPR 10 of 16 — Hundred Waters kept the vibe ghostly and beautiful at Empire Garage. Hundred Waters kept the vibe ghostly and beautiful at Empire Garage. / Adam Kissick for NPR 11 of 16 — Carson Cox looked quite dashing in a strong performance from Merchandise at Cheer Up Charlie's. Carson Cox looked quite dashing in a strong performance from Merchandise at Cheer Up Charlie's. / Adam Kissick for NPR 12 of 16 — Featuring Blake Sennett of Rilo Kiley and The Elected, the poppy Night Terrors of 1927 thrived on big whoa-oh-oh choruses at the Empire Control Room. Featuring Blake Sennett of Rilo Kiley and The Elected, the poppy Night Terrors of 1927 thrived on big whoa-oh-oh choruses at the Empire Control Room. / Adam Kissick for NPR 13 of 16 — It's not the OG Naked Cowboy, but we'll take it. It's not the OG Naked Cowboy, but we'll take it. / Lizzie Chen for NPR 14 of 16 — The voice of Andy Baxter (center) made the Tap Room audience melt during Penny & Sparrow's set. The voice of Andy Baxter (center) made the Tap Room audience melt during Penny & Sparrow's set. / Adam Kissick for NPR 15 of 16 — NPR Music contributor Katie Presley called Royal Teeth "a confetti gun of joy with very well-done hair." We don't disagree. NPR Music contributor Katie Presley called Royal Teeth "a confetti gun of joy with very well-done hair." We don't disagree. Bob Boilen / NPR 16 of 16 — Post-hardcore powerhouse Touche Amore got Red 7 all sweaty and moshy. Post-hardcore powerhouse Touche Amore got Red 7 all sweaty and moshy. / Adam Kissick for NPR

NPR Music's team in Austin woke up on Thursday, like many around the country did, looking for news about the accident that killed two people and injured 23 more at SXSW on Wednesday night. "It was hard to sort of walk out the door today and know that today was going to be another day at SXSW," Bob Boilen said at the end of what he called a long, very emotional day.

Of course, it wasn't just another day. We walked Austin's streets, found ourselves in familiar venues, ate some tacos and saw plenty of excellent bands, but the day built slowly. By the end of the night, when Bob, Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson met up to talk about getting back into the SXSW swing, the focus was back on the music. Nearly everyone had moments where the music coming from Austin's stages echoed emotions they were feeling or provided some relief from those feelings. Bob found some catharsis in the big, emotional rock of Portland's Typhoon. Robin started his day with a reflective set by The Autumn Defense. Stephen saw wildly different bands back-to-back, moving from lovely guitar/cello/voice combination at Aisha Burns' set to a short blast of New Orleans Bounce from Big Freedia, then following that up with a set from longtime favorite Haley Bonar at the Central Presbyterian Church.

All three ended up at a set by Future Islands to end the night. The Baltimore band has been making slightly off-kilter dance rock for nearly a decade, but they've recently risen to Internet-meme status thanks to a typically bravura performance on The Late Show With David Letterman. "I thought the show was kind of defiant, almost," Robin said. You could make an entire slide solely out of photos of that band's lead singer/dancer Samuel Herring, or you could just keep pressing play on this slo-mo video of Herring getting into his own band's groove forever.

You can listen to the whole conversation at the audio player on this page and read more highlights from Thursday in Austin below. Follow along with our discoveries in a running playlist of music by the best bands we've heard so far, at the bottom of this page.

Thursday SXSW Highlights

Ann Powers (@annkpowers): "The Houston band Wild Moccasins began its showcase set with a moment of silence for the victims of last night's terrible accident. After the unique experience of standing in a club crowd in total silence for a full minute, the group's New Wave ecstasies were all the more intense and liberating. Zahira Gutierrez danced and sang as if governed by jolts of electricity, bouncing off the angular grooves her bandmates generated. Pure pleasure on a somber day."

Robin Hilton (@nprobin): "Seattle pianist and singer Mike Hadreas of Perfume Genius blindsided me during his late-night set at St. David's Episcopal church when he sang the sweetly somber song "Lookout, Lookout" from his 2010 debut, Learning. With the previous night's tragedy hanging over the day, it sparked an unexpected emotional release in me. A beautiful, tear-filled moment of reflection."

Bob Boilen (@allsongs): "I loved the songs and the spaciousness of Leif Vollebekk. He had a way with phrasing that was somewhere between Van Morrison and Andrew Bird or Patrick Watson. Poignant, poetic, soulful and thoughtful."

Felix Contreras (@felixatjazz): "Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux's short but incendiary set featured some tracks from her new album (see this week's First Listen) as well as some crowd favorites from her earlier albums. The crowd treated her like a returning hero."

Kiana Fitzgerald (@NPRandB): "I finally caught up with one of my favorite up-and-coming hip-hop artists, Denzel Curry. It was short, but so sweet and impactful. His energy was sky high. I found out right before the show that he was heading back to his home state, Florida, ASAP for the funeral of his brother, who was murdered last week. You'd have never known by his set."

