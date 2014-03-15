© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not A Lazy Move: Making Sweatpants Work For Work

By NPR Staff
Published March 15, 2014 at 4:00 PM EDT

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Consideredregularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.

This week, Watson talks with host Arun Rath about the prevalence of high-end sweats acceptable for office wear. Not the semi-tacky, rhinestoned wear of the 1990s, but fancy items — like leather sweats — that might not actually work at the gym.

They also discuss the rise of a religious group called the Hebrew Roots Movement, which fuses elements of Christianity and Judaism.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 1  — Sweatpants aren't just for working out.
Maegan Tintari / Flickr

NPR Arts & Life
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff