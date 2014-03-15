© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: Wing-Suit Explorer Joby Ogwyn Gets Quizzed On Wings (The Band)

Published March 15, 2014 at 12:00 PM EDT
Joby Ogwyn jumps over the peaks of the Matterhorn in Switzerland in 2009.
In May, the Discovery Channel will be broadcasting live as Joby Ogwyn climbs to the summit of Mount Everest, and then jumps off it, descending 10,000 feet in a wing suit.

As this is clearly the last chance we have to talk to him while he's still alive, we've invited him to play a game called "Band on the Run." Three questions about Wings, Paul McCartney's lesser-known band.

