For Kelis, Music Is Back On The Menu

Kelis Rogers has made a career of reinventing herself. When the R&B singer, whose " Milkshake" made her an international pop star in 2003, took the stage last week at SXSW in Austin, Texas, it marked her first live show in the United States in years. Kelis herself insists she never went away (she's continued to tour in Europe and Asia), but she did make a big career change after releasing her last album in 2006: She went to cooking school.

Kelis returns to music a certified saucier. Her performance in Austin included new songs from her forthcoming sixth album, Food, as well as some of her new culinary expertise. NPR's Monika Evstatieva, director and mood music specialist for All Things Considered, was on the scene; hear her profile at the audio link.

