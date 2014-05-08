The Arab Activists Who Refuse To Bow To The Giant

A new film, We Are The Giant, follows six people's stories during the Arab Spring revolutions. Tell Me More's Celeste Headlee finds out more about their motivation from activist Maryam Al Khawaja and co-producer Razan Ghalayini.

"What's driving them is love. It's not power driven. It's not about politics. It's really just about having a better life for your children, supporting the people that you love, and building a country that you're proud of," Ghalayini says.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.