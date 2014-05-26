© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

'Frontcountry' Wanders Through A Changing American West

By Chris Benderev
Published May 26, 2014 at 10:09 AM EDT
1 of 13  — Amanda after a Birthday Party, Jackson, Wyoming 2010
Amanda after a Birthday Party, Jackson, Wyoming 2010
2 of 13  — Casey and Rowdy Horse Training, 71 Ranch, Deeth, Nevada 2012
Casey and Rowdy Horse Training, 71 Ranch, Deeth, Nevada 2012
3 of 13  — Surface Mining, Newmont Mining Corporation, Carlin, Nevada 2012
Surface Mining, Newmont Mining Corporation, Carlin, Nevada 2012
4 of 13  — Adam Killing a Cow, Mortensen Family Farm, Afton, Wyoming 2010
Adam Killing a Cow, Mortensen Family Farm, Afton, Wyoming 2010
5 of 13  — Greg and Zane after Horn Hunting, Farson, Wyoming 2011
Greg and Zane after Horn Hunting, Farson, Wyoming 2011
6 of 13  — Mia and Burgundy, Cokeville, Wyoming 2010
Mia and Burgundy, Cokeville, Wyoming 2010
7 of 13  —  Don Flood Irrigating Alfalfa, Diamond Valley, Nevada 2012
Don Flood Irrigating Alfalfa, Diamond Valley, Nevada 2012
8 of 13  —  Soccer Practice, Star Valley Braves, Afton, Wyoming 2010
Soccer Practice, Star Valley Braves, Afton, Wyoming 2010
9 of 13  — Alice, Haul Truck Driver, Newmont Mining Corporation, Carlin, Nevada 2012
Alice, Haul Truck Driver, Newmont Mining Corporation, Carlin, Nevada 2012
10 of 13  — Moving Cattle to Spring Pasture, Boulder, Wyoming 2011
Moving Cattle to Spring Pasture, Boulder, Wyoming 2011
11 of 13  — Coal Storage, TS Power Plant, Newmont Mining Corporation, Dunphy, Nevada 2012
Coal Storage, TS Power Plant, Newmont Mining Corporation, Dunphy, Nevada 2012
12 of 13  — Baling Hay, Diamond Valley, Nevada 2012
Baling Hay, Diamond Valley, Nevada 2012
13 of 13  — Stanley, Carlin, Nevada 2012
Stanley, Carlin, Nevada 2012

The American West is sometimes characterized in simple, iconic images: the cowboy, the miner, the farmer. "This book is edited against that," says Frontcountry photographer Lucas Foglia ."The pictures wander on purpose."

Foglia spent seven years with his camera, jumping from town to town, from New Mexico to Montana. He captures moments that distinguish the West from the rest of the country, as well as moments that could have happened anywhere in America. And then he mixes them all together.

The result is a collage of life and landscape — kids playing, a carved-out copper mine, a newborn calf, soccer practice, teens drinking in a snowbank.

Frontcountrybegins with shots of cowboys, but slowly, mining enters the picture.

"To me, the central issue of the book is that there isn't an alternative way to keep a lot of these towns alive besides mining," Foglia says. "A lot of these towns now exist because of mining. But eventually people are going to leave when the mines leave."

Foglia grew up on a family farm — now one of the last farms — in Huntington, about 30 miles from New York City.

"The land around us as I was growing up developed into suburban houses," he says. "My parents face the same question these ranchers face: how to keep doing what they're doing."

Chris Benderev is an assistant producer at NPR'sWeekend Edition and has reported for NPR, PRI and BBC. You can find him on Twitter (@cbndrv).

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

