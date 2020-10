Suspense writer Mary Higgins Clark is an enormously prolific author, so we've invited her to come play a game called "I got nothin'." Three questions about authors who suffer from the dreaded curse of Writer's Block, inspired by " Blocked: Why Do Writers Stop Writing?" a New Yorkerarticle by Joan Acocella.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.