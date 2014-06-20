© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Can You Learn To Spot A Liar?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 20, 2014 at 8:49 AM EDT

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Why We Lie.

About Pamela Meyer's TEDTalk

We're surrounded by deception: in politics and pop culture, in the workplace and on social media. Pamela Meyer points out mannerisms and cues that can help us suss out a lie.

About Pamela Meyer

Pamela Meyer is author of the book Liespotting, and CEO of Calibrate, which helps train professionals in how to detect deception. Her own training includes multiple courses in interrogation, microexpression analysis, statement analysis, behavior and body language interpretation, and emotion recognition.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
NPR/TED Staff