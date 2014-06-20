© 2020 WFAE
How Do Magicians Manufacture Reality?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 20, 2014 at 8:49 AM EDT

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Lie.

About Eric Mead's TEDTalk

The power of the placebo has been consistently proven in medicine. Magician Eric Mead extends that idea to magic, pulling off a gruesome trick that's so convincing, you'll cringe.

About Eric Mead

Eric Mead is a magician, mentalist and comedian. He's the author of Tangled Web, a collection of magic and mentalism taken from his personal repertoire.

