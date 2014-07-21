© 2020 WFAE
Sandwich Monday: The Menage A Trois

By Ian Chillag
Published July 21, 2014 at 6:01 PM EDT
Urban Dictionary will misinform you about the ingredients of this sandwich.
We're in San Francisco this week, and despite an exhaustive search, we have yet to find anywhere serving a Rice-a-Roni sandwich. We're told the next best thing is the Menage A Trois from .

It gets its name from the fact it's chicken bathed in three sauces — barbecue, honey mustard and honey — and three cheeses: cheddar, pepper jack and Swiss.

Seth: If I only had three wishes I might wish for this sandwich three times.

Ian: The sandwich so good they named a sex thing after it.

Miles: Did you get this on the Sandwich Encounters section of Craigslist?

Sandwich Franciscodwich.
We ate the Menage in Dolores Park, overlooking San Francisco. I don't think it's overstating things to say everything here is better than everything everywhere else.

Peter: Honestly, watching you guys eat that sandwich is the only ugly thing I've ever seen in San Francisco.

Ian: San Francisco is so weird. How is it the guy who invented Facebook is a billionaire and the guy who invented this sandwich is not?

Miles: Can anyone arrange a meeting with venture capitalists about my new start-up, Just Buy Me More Sandwiches?

The Peter in its natural habitat.
Miles: This city is so liberal, even their sandwiches are an affront to God.

Peter: Yeah, c'mon, it's barbecue sauce and Eve, not barbecue sauce and Steve.

OK, sign, we've asked ourselves the question. And, yes, we would like to lead the world to love itself through sandwiches.
[The verdict: This sandwich showed up on a lot of Best Sandwich in San Francisco lists, and even with that hype, it didn't disappoint. Go get one.]

Sandwich Monday is a satirical feature from the humorists at Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!

Ian Chillag