Sandwich Monday: The Korean Steak Sandwich

Ever since we landed in San Francisco and refused to leave, we've heard people talking about the Korean steak sandwich at Rhea's Deli and Market. People say things like "It's amazing" and "Get away from me, I'm trying to eat" and "Did you just lick a drop of sauce off of my shirt? I'm calling the police."

The Korean steak sandwich is Rhea's famous marinated rib-eye steak (which starred in Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights), cheddar cheese, house-pickled red onions and jalapenos, lettuce, chili sauce and garlic aioli, served on a roll.

Ian: There is a line for everything in San Francisco. I think I just saw a bunch of people line up behind a pigeon eating an old bag of Funyuns.

Miles: I'd be willing to wait in line for an hour just to eat the paper this was wrapped in.

Seth: I did eat some paper, and it was delicious.

/ NPR Intern/supermodel Seth Kelley.

Ian: It's like a well-educated Philly Cheesesteak.

Miles: A Philly Cheesesteak that went abroad its junior year and is now totally into Asian culture.

Ann: Hey look, there's a little Beef DMZ between the vegetables and the cheese.

/ NPR Ann enjoys the fact that like most major cities, San Francisco has installed sandwich lanes next to bike lanes on major thoroughfares.

Seth: The delicious sauce got all over my hands, so at least now I don't have to bathe for a while.

Ian: I read one thing that says this sandwich has a cult following. Explains why I can't stop stockpiling firearms.

Miles: And why you're only wearing robes made of marinated rib-eye.

/ NPR Miles says the best thing to wash down a Korean steak sandwich is another Korean steak sandwich.

Miles: When it said "house-pickled red onions," I was hoping to be served by Hugh Laurie.

Ian: Another good thing about this sandwich is when it's in your mouth, you're not making that joke.

/ NPR Shortly after this photo was taken, Ian looked on Google Maps and figured out Rhea's is only a 639-hour walk from his place in Chicago.

Miles: I can't remember, is there still a ban on people marrying sandwiches in San Francisco? If not, does anyone have a ring I could borrow?

Seth: You know, one bad thing is I do really feel this sitting in my stomach. Like a tasty, tasty anvil.

[The verdict: another great San Francisco sandwich. Rhea's has a bunch of other delicious-looking sandwiches on their menu. We don't have a lot of time left here, but with the standard six meals a day, we should be able to try most of them.]

Sandwich Monday is a satirical feature from the humorists at Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!

