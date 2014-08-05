Newport Jazz 2014 In Photos
As his set wound down, Jon Batiste and Stay Human waded out into a highly appreciative audience.
Jon Batiste & Stay Human.
Saxophonist Eddie Barbash was often front and center in the expanded lineup of Jon Batiste's Stay Human band.
Jon Batiste and his Stay Human band, featuring saxophonist Eddie Barbash, were joined for a tune by saxophonist Grace Kelly.
Gregory Porter returned to Newport to repeat last year's triumphant performance — this time on the main stage. Saxophonist Tivon Pennicott provided an able foil.
Gregory Porter sang hits from throughout his catalog.
A calm Bobby McFerrin closed the festival, interpreting Negro spirituals with his spirityouall project.
Miguel Zenón both conducted and soloed in front of a big band. The group performed from a new book of compositions based on interviews Zenón conducted with fellow Puerto Ricans in New York.
Miguel Zenón's Identities Are Changeable project will be released as an album later in 2014.
Miguel Zenón & The "Identities" Big Band.
Cécile McLorin Salvant performed two sets at Newport, including one for a main stage crowd on the festival's sunny opening day.
Drummer Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band led off the action on the rainy middle day of the festival. The band released a new album, Landmarks, earlier this year.
Like his bandmates, saxophonist Myron Walden has played with Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band for the better part of two decades.
Guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel performed a number of his classic tunes with a new lineup for his quartet.
Dave Holland led the quartet Prism on a Saturday when the rain began at daybreak and never relented.
Kevin Eubanks, late of The Tonight Show, filled an important role in bassist Dave Holland's electrified quartet Prism.
Vijay Iyer, who performed at Newport in 2009 with his trio, came up this year with his sextet.
Pianist Vijay Iyer presented his sextet, with the three-horn lineup of Mark Shim (tenor saxophone), Steve Lehman (alto saxophone) and Graham Haynes (cornet).
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue brought their signature New Orleans funk-rock to the festival's main stage.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, a frequent sight at both Newport Jazz and the Newport Folk Festival, returned to close the action on Saturday.
Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra played a crowd-pleasing set of classics, including nods to the late Horace Silver and Dave Brubeck.
Helen Sung held down the piano chair in the Mingus Big Band, which played a fiery set on the festival's final day.
Saxophonist David Sanborn and organist Joey DeFrancesco performed tunes from their recent album Enjoy the View.
More than 6,000 festivalgoers braved the constant rain of the festival's middle day.
Festival founder George Wein, 88, made his traditional appearance on piano, performing with a group of all-stars.
Darcy James Argue led his Secret Society large ensemble in a program of largely unrecorded works, including a new suite called "Tensile Curves."
Afro-Cuban conguero Pedrito Martinez led a high-energy set with his Group, a quartet with two percussionists and four-part harmonies.
Italian pianist Stefano Bollani and Brazilian bandolim master Hamilton de Holanda played a virtuosic duet concert, full of flying fingers.
The versatile pianist Dick Hyman, 87, performed in trio with guitarist Howard Alden and bassist Jay Leonhart.
Vibraphonist Gary Burton led a performance by his New Quartet, the group responsible for his string of recent recordings.
The Brubeck Brothers band honored their late father Dave Brubeck, a frequent Newport Jazz Festival attraction, with original arrangements of tunes that he made famous.
The Robert Glasper Experiment, with Casey Benjamin on vocoder and saxophone, also returned to Newport this year.
Pianist Robert Glasper led his popular Experiment band, opening with a version of the Kanye West and Jay-Z hit "No Church in the Wild."
Saxophonist Lee Konitz, 86, welcomed fellow alto player Grace Kelly, 22, to join in with his quartet.
Rain was the order of the day on Saturday, and for parts of Sunday.
Though more often seen riding a golf cart around the grounds, festival founder George Wein also stepped on stage with a Newport All-Stars band.
Trumpeter Avishai Cohen was on the frontline of the SFJAZZ Collective.
Saxophonist Ravi Coltrane led a quartet featuring longtime associate Ralph Alessi on trumpet.
The Newport Jazz Festival turned 60 this year, and expanded to three days to celebrate. Throughout last weekend, more than 45 bands performed at Fort Adams State Park in coastal Rhode Island, playing through abundant sunshine, pouring rain and anything in between.
Our photographer Adam Kissick spent long days in the saddle, logging approximately 22 miles on foot while carrying 40 pounds of often-damp gear. In the end, he captured nearly every act at the festival this year — all his photos are available at the NPR Jazz Flickr account. Here's a selection representing how Newport commemorated its 60th anniversary.
