'Shadow' And 'D-12' Sing An Infectious Song About Ebola

Ebola has been responsible for many hundreds of deaths, for fear, for panic, for disbelief and anger.

And for a catchy dance song: "Ebola in Town."

The producers behind this unlikely music are Samuel "Shadow" Morgan and Edwin "D-12" Tweh, who grew up in the shadow of war. They both spent time as kids in refugee camps in Ghana after fleeing the civil war back home in Liberia.

They made music together in the camp. Eventually they were able to move back to Monrovia, their country's capital, where they regularly meet up with other musicians in each other's home studios to make music together.

Back in May, Shadow, D-12 and their friend Kuzzy were hanging out at Shadow's studio, thinking about what to do next. Someone threw out the idea of a song about Ebola. They'd heard about the disease but not many of their friends were taking it seriously. Most people, they say, thought it was a trick made up by the government as a way to make money.

Shadow and his collaborators have made music about social issues before – deadbeat dads, sanitation. And even though they weren't sure exactly how bad Ebola was at the time, they did think that people should pay more attention to the disease.

So they laid down a beat and a melody and improvised the vocals. They finished the song in a day. That night, Shadow uploaded the song to the Internet and started sharing it with friends and DJs. The very next day he heard the song playing all around the streets of Monrovia and on people's cell phones. Within three days it was all over the country and had inspired an original dance where dancers mimic kissing and hugging from a distance — a way to keep safe from infection in a country where people love to embrace when they meet.

Shadow and D-12 came to the U.S. in June to attend the Liberia Music Awards, held in Atlanta this year to get more press. They had five nominations and four wins.

Both men say that it was not until they arrived in the U.S. and started watching the news that they fully realized the extent of the Ebola outbreak. Back home, they say, there hadn't been much coverage. Both the health ministry and the government were slow to get the word out.

They're now visiting Shadow's brother in Minneapolis and hoping to do some benefit concerts while they're in the U.S. And they're worrying about the situation back home. D-12 recently heard that a friend in Liberia who works as a nurse had contracted the virus and is currently in treatment.

With Ebola raging in their country, they're not sure they want to go home anytime soon. But they hope their music can help raise money and awareness to combat the Ebola epidemic.

Here are the lyrics for Liberia's first Ebola song:

Something happen

Something in town

Oh yeah the news

I said something in town

Ebola

Ebola in town

Don't touch your friend!

No touching

No eating something

It's dangerous!

Ebola

Ebola in town

Don't touch your friend!

No kissing!

No eating something

It's dangerous!

I woke up in the morning

I started hearing people dem yelling

"Da what thing happen? What thing happen? Ma peekin' what thing?"

They sit down grab me

They say something in town

Frisky!

That thing that in town it quick to kill

That me scary-o

E-B-O-L-A

Ebola. Ebola in town.

I started yelling.

I started running.

What place I will go?

I go to Guinea.

I went everywhere.

Ebola. Ebola there.

I'm not going anywhere.

I'm right here.

I'm not going nowhere-o.

I'm right here.

I know the medicine.

That distant hugging

I said distant shaking

Distant kissing

Don't touch me!

Something in town-oh

Something in town-eh

Ebola.

Ebola in town.

It's dangerous-o.

Ebola is very wicked.

It can kill you quick quick.

Be careful how you shaking hands-o.

Be careful who you touch.

Ebola is more than HIV/AIDS.

It can kill you quick quick.

It can kill you fast fast.

Don't touch your friend.

Don't touch your friend.

I say it will kill you-o.

My pa Jehovah

Please save us from Ebola

Nowhere to go

Nowhere to hide

And I ain't come in town

My people, ya'll please take time

Take time before you get that disease

Don't overlook it

That thing it quick to kill

Na na na na. Ebola - o.

It's dangerous.

Don't take it for joke

My people, I saw it before

It coming too fast

Be on the safe side, you hear me?

Ebola.

If you like the monkey

Don't eat the meat

If you like the baboon

I said don't eat the meat

If you like the bat-o

Don't eat the meat

Ebola in town.

