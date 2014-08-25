Eric Deggans Live-Tweets The Emmys

1 of 4 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston present the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. Louis-Dreyfus later won the trophy for lead actress in a comedy series for Veep, and Cranston for best actor in a drama for Breaking Bad.

