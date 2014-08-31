The Same Until You Shuffle

On-air challenge: Every answer this week is a made-up two-word phrase, in which both words start with 'S' and they're anagrams of each other.

Example: Identical line where two pieces of fabric are sewn together = SAME SEAM

Last week's challenge : Name a world leader of the 1960s (two words). Change the last letter of the second word. Then switch the order of the words, putting the second word in front. The result will name a hit song of the 1990s. Who is the leader, and what is the song?

Answer: U Thant (third Secretary-General of the United Nations), "Thank U" (by Alanis Morissette)

Winner: David Henner of Las Cruces, N.M.

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Peter Gwinn, a former writer for The Colbert Report. Think of a word that means "to come before." Replace its last letter with two new letters to get "someone who comes after you." These two words are unrelated etymologically. What words are they?

Submit Your Answer



