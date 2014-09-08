Song Premiere: Barbra Streisand And John Legend Together

Barbra Streisand, one of the most loved singers of all time and the best-selling female recording artist ever (according to RIAA statistics) has teamed up with the ever soulful, gospel-inspired singer John Legend on a song she originally recorded with Bee Gees singer and songwriter Barry Gibb in 1980.

The new recording of "What Kind of Fool" was produced by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, a singer, songwriter and producer with a wealth of hits of his own. This song is one of 12 duets performed on the new album Partners,the 34th album by Streisand. We asked Babyface what it was like to work with two classic artists on this pop hit, and by email he told us a bit about the recording and the partnership.

"Their mutual respect was evident from the start. When Barbra heard the passion in John's vocal performance, it truly inspired the way she shaped her own vocals. As a record producer, sitting in the studio hearing these two magical voices playing off each other, pouring through the speakers, was an incredible feeling. There really are no words to explain the kind of emotion you feel when you realize you're capturing that kind of lightning in a bottle."

Partnerswill come out on Sept. 16. It includes a virtual duet with the late Elvis Presley, and pre-orders are available now.

Track Listing for Partners:

1. It Had to Be You (with Michael Bublé)

2. People (with Stevie Wonder)

3. Come Rain or Come Shine (with John Mayer)

4. Evergreen (with Babyface)

5. New York State of Mind (with Billy Joel)

6. I'd Want It to Be You (with Blake Shelton)

7. The Way We Were (with Lionel Richie)

8. I Still Can See Your Face (with Andrea Bocelli)

9. How Deep Is the Ocean (with Jason Gould)

10. What Kind of Fool (with John Legend)

11. Somewhere (with Josh Groban)

12. Love Me Tender (with Elvis Presley)

