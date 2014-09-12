Pop Culture Happy Hour: Celebrity Apologies And A Regrettable Television Pop Quiz

With the ever-intrepid Linda Holmes attending the Toronto International Film Festival — more on that next week — Glen Weldon and I get to welcome our Code Switch pals Kat Chow and Gene Demby to this week's show.

As you might imagine, we open with a few words about Joan Rivers, who died Sept. 4, and along the way encourage folks at home to read Rivers tributes by Julie Klausner ( in Vulture) and Caissie St. Onge ( in xoJane). Then, we delve into a thorny, Rivers-inspired topic: the celebrity apology. Along the way, we examine how an assortment of famous folks — including Ricky Gervais, Henry Rollins, Cee-Lo Green, Ray Rice, Justin Bieber, and even Rivers herself — have dealt with public outcry over their recent statements and behavior. This, as you can imagine, sends us off on tangents about sincerity, authenticity, free speech, and the many ways a poorly worded apology can exacerbate PR problems it was meant to defuse. (During the segment, I recommend Linda's piece on John Edwards, as well as Lindy West's recent piece on Gervais for Jezebel.)

From there, we revisit an old standby: the Regrettable Television Pop Quiz, in which the gang proves shockingly knowledgeable about bad TV in the past and present. (Tragically, like a Pip with no Gladys Knight, I'm forced to warble the theme song all by myself.) Gene's pick is timely, in light of a show on this fall's schedule. My pick is timely, in light of the way it makes Gene cover his face with his hands for the better part of a minute. Kat's pick triggers memories Glen and I both wish we'd purged entirely. And Glen's pick... gosh. Yeah, Glen's pick.

We close, as always, with a spirited round of what's making us happy. Kat loves this blog. Gene loves this blog/comic, and this book it spun off. Glen tiptoes up to the Zaxxon rule in his discussion of this piece of exercise equipment. And I discuss the way this web feature renewed my tattered faith in people's ability to be nice on the Internet.

