Book News: Listen To The First-Timers Nominated For PEN Prize
The daily lowdown on books, publishing, and the occasional author behaving badly.
On Sunday night, the finalists for the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize got together in an intimate Manhattan bar to read the books for which they were nominated. The winner of the annual prize, which recognizes one outstanding debut work of fiction, will be announced this evening at the PEN Literary Awards Ceremony.
But in case you couldn't squeeze into a booth at the small, crowded bar, have no fear: You can listen to all of the readings here, before the audio goes live on PEN's website later today. (Update at 9:30 a.m. ET: And now it's up.) The crop of nominees include Anthony Marra, Said Sayrafiezadeh, Ian Stansel, Shawn Vestal and Hanya Yanagihara, whose writing was read by Katie Kitamura. Find all of them at the link above, and listen to Sayrafiezadeh's reading below. (Note: The audio contains language some people may find offensive.)
Pynchon Puts In A Showing: Legendary, and legendarily press-shy, novelist Thomas Pynchon might soon be making an appearance on the big screen — but good luck trying to find him. In the film adaptation of his novel Inherent Vice, the first authorized adaptation of his work, Pynchon could be making a quiet cameo. Director Paul Thomas Anderson is staying mum on the matter, but Logan Hill of The New York Times got a confirmation out of star Josh Brolin. Of course, given the fact that a photograph of Pynchon hasn't been published in some 50 years, it might be a bit tough to tell just who he is.
