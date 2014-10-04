© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: Secretary Of Energy Ernest Moniz Gets Quizzed On Bert

Published October 4, 2014 at 11:52 AM EDT
Dr. Ernest Moniz, shown here in April 2013, is the U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Professor Ernest Moniz, the U.S. Secretary of Energy, is a professor emeritus of physics at MIT, where he served as the head of the physics department and directed the Bates Linear Accelerator Center. The nuclear physicist was previously an undersecretary of energy during the Clinton administration.

If he's not known as Ernie, than he should be, so we've invited him to play a game called "Ernie, meet Bert": three questions about the taller of the two roommates from Sesame Street.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life