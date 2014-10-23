© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Lake Street Dive: I Love The '90s

Published October 23, 2014 at 9:55 AM EDT

As children of the '90s, the members of Lake Street Dive know a thing or two about believing they can fly, livin' a vida that is loca, and the value of repetition.

In fact, it's that repetition that has drilled the lyrics of such hits into the heads of Rachael Price, Mike Calabrese, Bridget Kearney and Mike "McDuck" Olson, who agreed to team up for a "Name That Tune" Ask Me Another Challenge, for which they had to correct Jonathan Coulton's slightly wrecked lyrics to some hits from the last century.

Plus, Lake Street Dive performed "Bad Self Portraits," from the album of the same name.

