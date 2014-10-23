© 2020 WFAE
Pop Culture Happy Hour, Small Batch: Announcing Our Biggest Live Show Yet

By Stephen Thompson
Published October 23, 2014 at 8:03 AM EDT
A drawing of two clinking martini glasses.

If you've followed the history of Pop Culture Happy Hour live shows, you know that they have a history of selling out quickly. Our last D.C. appearance, at NPR's Studio 1, sold out in two minutes, while our New York debut, at Brooklyn's Bell House, sold out in 10 seconds. I say this not to brag — heaven forfend! — but to acknowledge that we haven't done a great job making our live tapings available to everyone who wishes to attend.

I doubt we'll ever fully abandon our beloved Studio 1, but in about six weeks, we're going to give a larger venue a go: On Tuesday, Dec. 9, we'll tape a year-end Pop Culture Happy Hour special at the Sixth & I synagogue (600 I Street NW in Washington, D.C.), starting at 7 p.m. ET. More to the point, tickets go on sale — on this page — this coming Wednesday, Oct. 29, at noon ET sharp. As I said, the last few shows sold out almost instantly; though Sixth & I has a lot more seats than we're accustomed to facing, promptness is still a virtue.

Hope to see you there!

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
