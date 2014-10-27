'Welcome Back, Kotter' Actress Marcia Strassman Dies At 66

Actress Marcia Strassman, best known for her role in the 1970s TV sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter, has died at age 66, her sister says.

She died Friday at her home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles after a years-long struggle with breast cancer.

The Hollywood Reporter says:

"Strassman's first major acting gig was playing nurse Margie Cutler on six episodes of M*A*S*H. This led to her landing the co-starring role of Julie Kotter on ABC's Welcome Back, Kotter in 1975, playing the title character's wife. The series lasted four seasons.

"She later appeared on numerous other series, including The Love Boat, The Rockford Files, Tremors, Third Watch and Magnum, P.I. She was a series lead on 21 Jump Street spinoff Booker, which lasted a season.

"Strassman co-starred in several films, most notably as Rick Moranis' wife in the 1989 hit Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and its sequel."

So sad that a sweet friend, kind person & wonderful actress Marcia Strassman lost her brave battle with cancer today. pic.twitter.com/4gQ4MEvEal — Robert B. Weide (@BobWeide) October 26, 2014

"She was the funniest, smartest person I ever met," said Julie Strassman, her sister. "And talented. She knew everything. Now I won't be able to call her and ask her questions."

