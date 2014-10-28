© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

A Timeline Of Sitcoms Featuring Families Of Color

By Kat Chow
Published October 28, 2014 at 7:03 AM EDT
<em>The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air </em>in the early days â with the original Aunt Viv, too!
<em>The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air </em>in the early days â with the original Aunt Viv, too!

We've heard some of the same comments a lot about this fall's television lineup, which includes the shows Black-ish, Cristela, Selfie and Fresh Off the Boat: "Why is diversity all the rage now?" asked Robert Rorke of the New York Post. And Esther Breger called this season the "most diverse in recent TV history."

But as we pointed out a few weeks ago, back in 1974, three sitcoms featuring black families were at the top of the charts. So how much browner is today's TV landscape of sitcoms compared with the television offerings from a decade — or two, or five — ago?

To get at this question, we decided to make a list. We asked folks on Twitter and Facebook to scan their memories and help us compile as many notable prime-time sitcoms featuring families of color as we could. (Our criteria: The show had to be on a network — and we're counting PBS here.)

Here's a timeline of what we came up with. The shows that didn't last very long, by the way, are in light gray.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Kat Chow
Kat Chow is a reporter with NPR and a founding member of the Code Switch team. She is currently on sabbatical, working on her first book (forthcoming from Grand Central Publishing/Hachette). It's a memoir that digs into the questions about grief, race and identity that her mother's sudden death triggered when Kat was young.
See stories by Kat Chow