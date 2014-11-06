AC/DC Drummer Charged In Murder Plot

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We do not know exactly what the drummer of AC/DC allegedly did. New Zealand police only say they charged Phil Rudd with attempting to procure murder. They charged a member of the group that played this song...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIRTY DEEDS DONE DIRT CHEAP")

ACDC: (Singing) Dirty deeds done dirt cheap.

INSKEEP: ...A song about a murder for hire. Rudd is accused of forgetting the warning on songs like this - do not try this at home.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIRTY DEEDS DONE DIRT CHEAP")

ACDC: (Singing) Dirty deeds done dirt cheap.

