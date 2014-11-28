Pop Culture Happy Hour: Kid Stuff And Leftover Outtakes Listen • 42:17

It's a holiday weekend for many of us, but we've still got a fresh episode — and a sparkly new panelist in the fourth chair: Guy Raz, host of NPR's TED Radio Hour. When we asked Guy about coming on the show, we learned that pop-culture-wise, he — like our own Stephen Thompson — spends a lot of time sharing stuff with his kids. So this seemed like a good week to get around to Disney's current hit, Big Hero 6. But not just that! We also cover new shows on Amazon, old films Stephen will harass you into seeing, and lots more.

In honor of Thanksgiving, we decided to also spend a few minutes this week on leftovers — in other words: outtakes. Why are people fascinated by other people cracking up? Why is this my favorite blooper ever? And what happened when Stephen was asked to freestyle some material for our producer, Jessica, to use in putting the show together?

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about food (naturally) and some of the shows his kids dig. Glen is happy about a film podcast for which he says he's "a partisan." Guy is happy about having found a crossover between crowdfunding and fine art. And I'm happy about a show that really might bring you some cheer.

