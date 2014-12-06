© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: E Street Drummer Max Weinberg Gets Quizzed On New Jersey

Published December 6, 2014 at 10:14 AM EST
Drummer Max Weinberg performs with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in East Rutherford, N.J., in August 2002.

Max Weinberg — a proud son of Newark, N.J., where we are taping our show this week — has been drumming with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band for some 40 years.

We've invited Weinberg to play a game called, "We're sorry, New Jersey."

Regular listeners may know that Peter Sagal has taken more than a few potshots at his home state over the years, and Wait Wait is here to make amends. We'll ask Weinberg three questions about wonderful and interesting things about New Jersey, taken from the magisterial Encyclopedia of New Jersey, which, despite what you've heard, does not have a leopard print velour cover.

