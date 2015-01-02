Pop Culture Happy Hour: From Sixth And I, Quizzes And Questions Listen • 38:32

In early December, we had a live show at the Sixth & I synagogue, the first part of which you've already heard. But sometimes, we like to top off our live events with a little bonus madness, so that's what's on tap this week.

Before we get underway, we decided to let you hear the part where Stephen and Glen sold our merch — as well as Glen's book — because I find it amusing when other people have to vamp while I prepare myself for Quiz Time.

Then, our friends Matt Thompson and Kat Chow take a quiz about toys, in which Matt contemplates Barbies and Kat contemplates Baby Alive.

It wouldn't be a quiz segment without forcing some of our radio friends to play with us, so our other quiz sets the great Audie Cornish against the great Bob Mondello in a crazy battle over holiday television.

And finally, we take some questions from the audience.

Thanks so much to all of you for listening to the show this year, and a special shout to those of you who have found your way to any of our live events. It's always so good to see you (I will not lie: having a joke work in front of all of you is intoxicating), and we're so grateful. And of course, to all our friends who have been on the show in 2014 — Matt and Kat and Bob and Audie and Barrie and Gene and Ari and Margaret and Tanya and Petra and Maggie and Chris and Guy and of course our dear friend Trey — we thank you especially hard.

