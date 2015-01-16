© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Tiny Desk Contest Entries Just Keep Coming

By Bob Boilen
Published January 16, 2015 at 10:50 AM EST
Our search to find the next great unknown musician to play at the Tiny Desk ends Monday.
Our search to find the next great unknown musician to play at the Tiny Desk ends Monday.

Already a few thousand of you have said yes, and now there are only days to go till the deadline: this Monday, Jan. 19. Truth be told, the competition is steep, but this is your chance to be heard.

Here are a handful of submissions we've found impressive! To see more, check out our , where we'll continue to post some of the entries that are standing out to us.

Still want to enter? Find the entry form and all the rules for submission .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen