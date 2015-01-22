© 2020 WFAE
Some Glittery Favorites From The Miss Universe National Costume Show

By Linda Holmes
January 22, 2015

One of my favorite bonkers displays of the year is the National Costume Show at the Miss Universe pageant. I don't watch the pageant, I don't care who wins, I don't think any of the countries are funny, I don't think any of the cultural references in the outfits are funny, but the costumes are hysterical, and this is basically the joyful, glittering, headpiece-wearing Olympics Of Gaudy Excess, and I could not be more on board. The captions have all the info you could ever need and then some.

This is certainly nothing close to all the getups, but it is some of my favorites. Please enjoy this slideshow, and please look at it full screen. They've earned that.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: January 22, 2015 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous version of the slideshow on this story, because of an error by pageant officials, incorrectly identified the vulture-dress-wearing Miss Peru as Miss Norway.
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes