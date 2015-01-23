Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Broad City' And Required Reading Listen • 43:43

On this week's Pop Culture Happy Hour, we're joined from Boston by PCHH's official enthusiastic librarian, Margaret Willison. We begin with a conversation about Broad City, the Comedy Central show that recently kicked off its second season (you can see the event Stephen talks about right here). We talk about some of the show's influences, some of what makes it special, and some of the ways it pushes against the boundaries of typical television.

Then we talk about required reading — the books we read in high school or junior high or even college because we had to, and what it does to your thinking to associate reading with work. Margaret suggests a wonderful framework for approaching books with vigor, and a couple of classics come in for criticism.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy because an NPR Music project got a bigger response than they ever could have dreamed of. Glen is happy about a new standup special, an existing standup special, and a standup album close to home. Margaret is happy about an upcoming gathering where you just know she's going to have more fun than almost humanly possible, and especially about a bunch of upcoming awards, including this one and this one. And of course, Margaret recommends books, like this one and this one. And I am happy about all of you and your enthusiasm, about an upcoming live event at NPR on February 17 (more details in the podcast, tickets on sale here BUT NOT UNTIL NOON ON February 3), and about a new show with a strong debut.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: me, Stephen, Glen, Margaret, producer Jessica, producer Lauren, and our pal Mike Katzif.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.