© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Bon Bon Jovi, Piggy Izalea, Pork Floyd: Fun With Foodie Band Names

By Poncie Rutsch
Published March 4, 2015 at 1:12 PM EST

We here at The Salt can't resist a good pun, so we couldn't help but chuckle at a # FoodieBandNames hashtag that began playing out among the foodie Twitterverse on Tuesday.

It all started when Zagat called for people to tweet their favorite mashups of foods and bands.

With a little time to marinate, the tweets only improved.

Cue the inevitable Ariana Grande coffee humor...

And this blogger's favorite:

Our friends at NPR Music also weighed in. Producer Lars Gotrich offered up his picks, including:

We're also partial to this one, seeing as how the guys from Death Cab for Cutie stopped by this afternoon for a Tiny Desk Concert. Alas, no Cabernet was consumed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Poncie Rutsch