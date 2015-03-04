Bon Bon Jovi, Piggy Izalea, Pork Floyd: Fun With Foodie Band Names

We here at The Salt can't resist a good pun, so we couldn't help but chuckle at a # FoodieBandNames hashtag that began playing out among the foodie Twitterverse on Tuesday.

It all started when Zagat called for people to tweet their favorite mashups of foods and bands.

Let's see your best #FoodieBandNames! We'll start with Bone Broth Thugs-n-Harmony. — Zagat (@Zagat) March 3, 2015

With a little time to marinate, the tweets only improved.

The Food Pornographers #FoodieBandNames — Vapo Rob (@Vapo_Rob) March 3, 2015

Nine Inch Kales #FoodieBandNames — Patty Lee (@leepatty) March 3, 2015

Cue the inevitable Ariana Grande coffee humor...

Ariana Grande Decaf Vanilla Latte Extra Hot No Whip To Go #FoodieBandNames pic.twitter.com/Nb76pxr1BB — MetroLyrics (@MetroLyrics) March 3, 2015

And this blogger's favorite:

Our friends at NPR Music also weighed in. Producer Lars Gotrich offered up his picks, including:

Red Velvet Underground

Husker Du Monde

FKA Twig Tea#FoodieBandNames — Will Hermes (@WilliamHermes) March 4, 2015

We're also partial to this one, seeing as how the guys from Death Cab for Cutie stopped by this afternoon for a Tiny Desk Concert. Alas, no Cabernet was consumed.

