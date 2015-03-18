© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Small Batch Edition: On Loving Romance With Sarah Wendell

By Linda Holmes
Published March 18, 2015 at 1:55 PM EDT
Small Batch Edition: On Loving Romance With Sarah Wendell

Sarah Wendell is the wrangler and editor and general mischief-maker at the site Smart Bitches, Trashy Books, which reviews and discusses romance novels and serves as a home for many devoted romance fans. She's also a fascinating speaker and writer, so when she was in town recently, we had her into the studio. First up is this Small Batch, in which Sarah and I talk about romance readers, e-reading, rating sexy books with numbers of hot peppers, and why there's an optimism at the heart of reading romance.

Sarah also makes a few book recommendations, all of which I will now list.

Just One Of The Guysby Kristan Higgins (rated a couple peppers)

A Gentleman In The Streetby Alisha Rai (rated all the peppers)

Silent In The Graveby Deanna Raybourn (mystery)

In The Bleak Midwinterby Julia Spencer-Fleming (mystery)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes