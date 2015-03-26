Small Batch Edition: Talking 'X-Files' With Kumail Nanjiani Listen • 10:31

Jason Kempin / Getty Images or One Kid One World Comedian Kumail Nanjiani performs during One Kid One World's 3rd Annual Night Of (At Least) 18 Laughs at Largo on April 27, 2014 in Los Angeles.

Kumail Nanjiani is a standup comedian, the co-host of the comedy show The Meltdown With Jonah And Kumail for Comedy Central, an actor (including a regular gig on HBO's Silicon Valley), and a popular Twitter presenc e . But the reason we sat down with him today is that he's also a podcaster, who has both a show about games called The Indoor Kids and a show called The X-Files Files.

As its name suggests, The X-Files Filesis a show in which Nanjiani and guests — who have included at times X-Fileswriters and guest actors — break down episodes of the show in great detail. Who better, we thought, to comment on the news that The X-Filesis returning to Fox for a handful of new episodes?

So this is a conversation about the new episodes, some of the old episodes, the importance of remaining hopeful, and how hard it is to be a werewolf.

We'll be back tomorrow with our regular full episode.

