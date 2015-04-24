Pop Culture Happy Hour: Food In Pop Culture And Going Back To College Listen • 42:08

Just a very quick post this week while I work my way through my emotions about the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.

On the show this week, we're joined by our pals Gene Demby and Kat Chow to tackle the issue of food in culture, including cooking shows that feature great cooks, cooking shows that feature lousy cooks, and cooking shows that actually make us better at cooking. We talk about food for the soul and food for the glutton, and we learn a fascinating biographical tidbit about Kat.

Our other topic this week is college — a matter into which Kat helps us transition seamlessly, it must be said. We talk about how culture looks not only at college but at the idea of going to college and its connection to what Gene calls a pop culture without any notion of class.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a Tumblr he likes as well as a single to which you may find yourself toe-tapping. Kat is happy about a book she hopes you'll pick up. Gene is happy about a graphic novel that tells a difficult history, and I am happy about several of the films I saw at the Tribeca Film Festival, including this one and this one (with apologies in the case of the second film to Alba Rohrwacher for not being able to bring her name to the tip of my tongue in the studio).

