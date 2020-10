It's hard to keep a good rock band together; you're always losing members. In this game, we take the names of famous bands and drop a letter to make a whole new band. For instance, a "Seven Nation Army" couldn't stop The White Strips from selling out to a Crest bleaching product.

Heard in Veep of the Rings

