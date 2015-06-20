Not My Job: Mindy Kaling Gets Quizzed On Do-It-Yourself Projects

Mindy Kaling started out as the youngest writer on the staff of NBC's The Office and ended up being a star, producer and director of the show. She went on to create her own sitcom, The Mindy Projectand now, she's the voice of Disgust in the new Pixar movie, Inside Out.

Since Kaling was the star of The Mindy Project, we're going to ask her to play a game called "The Home Improvement Project" — three questions about do-it-yourself projects.

