Will Our Demand For Food Threaten Our Supply of Water?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published July 17, 2015 at 9:30 AM EDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Finite.

About Jon Foley's TED Talk

Ecologist Jon Foley says agriculture is the "most powerful force unleashed on this planet since the end of the ice age." He says we're using too much of it to irrigate, and we have to rethink how we farm.

About Jon Foley

Jon Foley focuses on the complex relationship between global environmental systems and human civilization, using computer models to analyze changes in land use and resources around the world. Foley is the executive director of the California Academy of Sciences, where he heads one of the greenest museums on the planet.

