NPR's Melissa Block speaks with Noreen Malone about her New York Magazine cover story. For the first time ever, the majority of the women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault were photographed – 35 of the 46 who have come forward. There are also individual portraits with accounts from each of the women, which often include strikingly similar details.

