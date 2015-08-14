How Does A Year Of Following Biblical Rules Change You?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour Episode Amateur Hour.

Author and journalist A.J. Jacobs has made a career of being an amateur. He talks about the year he spent living biblically — following the rules in the Bible as literally as possible.

A.J. Jacobs has written four New York Times bestsellers that combine memoir, science, humor and a dash of self-help. He is also editor-at-large for Esquire magazine, a commentator on NPR and a columnist for Mental Floss magazine. Jacobs is currently helping to build a family tree of the entire world and will hold the biggest family reunion in history. He is the author of several books including The Year of Living Biblically, Drop Dead Healthy and The Know-It-All.

