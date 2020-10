There are two playful water mammals from the weasel family, which is the sexier one? The hotter otter! This is what puzzlers call beheadments, a type of wordplay in which removing the first letter of a word creates another word. Contestants must figure out two-word phrases featuring a word and its beheadment.

Heard in Sonia Manzano: These Are The Muppets In Your Neighborhood

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.