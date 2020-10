"Do or do not. There is no try," is arguably one of 900-year old puppet Yoda's most quotable lines. In this game, we ask our contestants whether we should "do or do not" certain words that rhyme with try, all in their best Yoda-speak.

Heard in Sonia Manzano: These Are The Muppets In Your Neighborhood

