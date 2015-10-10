Not My Job: Comedian Carol Burnett Gets Quizzed On Cougars (The Cats, Of Course)

In the 1970s, families would sit down together every Saturday to watch The Carol Burnett Show. The first five seasons of the legendary variety show are now out on DVD.

We've invited Burnett to play a game called "Rowwwr!" Burnett is married to a man just a wee bit younger than she is, so we're going to ask her three questions about cougars (the large cats, of course).

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.