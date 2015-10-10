© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: Comedian Carol Burnett Gets Quizzed On Cougars (The Cats, Of Course)

Published October 10, 2015 at 9:04 AM EDT
Carol Burnett Visits <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> at Rockefeller Center on Oct. 6, 2014.

In the 1970s, families would sit down together every Saturday to watch The Carol Burnett Show. The first five seasons of the legendary variety show are now out on DVD.

We've invited Burnett to play a game called "Rowwwr!" Burnett is married to a man just a wee bit younger than she is, so we're going to ask her three questions about cougars (the large cats, of course).

