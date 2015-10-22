'Big Pimpin' Is No Longer Big Litigatin': Suit Against Jay Z Dismissed

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

This next story is about a flute riff.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BIG PIMPIN'")

JAY Z: It's big pimping, Baby.

CORNISH: The flute riff in the hit 2000 single "Big Pimpin'." Years later, it was the center of a lawsuit filed against Jay-Z and his producer Timbaland, AKA Shawn Carter and Timothy Mosley, respectively. And that case wrapped up this week.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The flute riff comes from an Egyptian song called "Khosara Khosara."

(SOUNDBITE OF BALIGH HAMDY SONG, "KHOSARA KHOSARA")

SHAPIRO: It was composed in the 1950s by the late Baligh Hamdy.

(SOUNDBITE OF BALIGH HAMDY SONG, "KHOSARA KHOSARA")

CORNISH: Now Mr. Hamdy's nephew, Osama Ahmed Fahmy, wasn't too happy to hear it featured in a song called "Big Pimpin'."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BIG PIMPIN'")

JAY Z: (Rapping) We doin' big pimpin'. We spending cheese. Check 'em out now. Big pimpin'.

AUSTIN SIEGEMUND-BROKA: There were objections to what the plaintiff considered vulgar content that mutilated his uncle's song and was layered and added to a video with, you know, Jay Z's characteristic fare of scantily clad girls and drug deals.

CORNISH: Austin Siegemund-Broka has been following the case for The Hollywood Reporter.

SHAPIRO: And he says Fahmy's lawsuit hinged on an Egyptian legal concept known as moral right.

SIEGEMUND-BROKA: In Egypt, they're the inalienable right of any creator of a work to contest a derivative work in court.

SHAPIRO: So even though Jay Z and Timbaland had paid $100,000 to the music label that owns the legal rights to the Egyptian song, Fahmy claimed that he still had moral rights and deserved to be paid.

SIEGEMUND-BROKA: What the case eventually came down to was whether this Egyptian concept of moral rights could apply to a contract struck between EMI Music Publishing and Jay Z and his producer, Timbaland, in the United States.

CORNISH: Yesterday, a U.S. district court judge in California said it doesn't. It was an Egyptian law and doesn't apply in the U.S. - case dismissed.

SHAPIRO: So this whole story is just an excuse for me to say Jay Z has 99 problems, but this lawsuit ain't one.

(SOUNDBITE OF BALIGH HAMDY SONG, "KHOSARA KHOSARA")

