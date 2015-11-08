Toy Hall Of Fame Gets Some New Games To Play

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Twister, the Super Soaker and the puppet took their bows last week as the latest inductees into the Toy Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y. They beat out the Wiffle ball, the spinning top, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and American Girl Dolls, among other nominees. A national panel of judges picked the winners, who've joined the ranks of Barbie, "Star Wars" action figures, Dominoes and the cardboard box. Upon hearing of the award, Reyn Guyer, the inventor of Twister, said he, quote, "never could have imagined how ingrained in pop-culture and beloved by kids it would become." That's pretty good for a game created in 1964 to promote shoe polish.